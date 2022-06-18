Top news developments from Kerala today

Here are the important developments from Kerala today

1) The police have upped their street presence in the capital in view of a protest march to Raj Bhavan by scores of youth opposed to the Defence Department’s controversial Agneepath recruitment scheme.

2) Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will inaugurate the valedictory function of the third sitting of the Loka Kerala Sabha, a common platform for the Malayali diaspora to raise their issues with the government.