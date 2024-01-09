January 09, 2024 09:34 am | Updated 09:34 am IST

Here are the important developments in Kerala to watch out for today:

The Kerala High Court is likely to hear a petition filed by Aryadan Shouketh, former Chairperson of Nilambur Municipality, seeking to provide basic facilities to tribal communities in Nilambur. Youth Congress state president Rahul Maankoottathil arrested for his involvement in the Secretariat protest against the Nava Kerala Sadas last month that culminated in a clash with the police. A police team from Thiruvananthapuram arrested him from his residence in Pathanamthitta today morning. The LDF is observing a hartal in Idukki today to protest Governor Arif Mohammed Khan’s refusal to give assent to the Kerala Government Land Assignment Bill 2023. Mr. Khan is scheduled to attend a function organised by the Kerala Vyapari Vyavasayi Ekopana Samithi today in Thodupuzha to launch a welfare scheme for traders. CPI(M) state secretary M.V. Govindan to inaugurate a farmers’ march to the Raj Bhavan in Thiruvananthapuram organised by the LDF demanding that Governor Arif Mohammed Khan sign into law the Kerala Government Land Assignment (Amendment) Bill, 2023 passed by the Assembly. LDF convenor EP Jayarajan and leaders of constituent parties are scheduled to address the march. The Kannur team that won the gold cup at the State School kalolsavam in Kollam will be given a rousing reception in their home district today. The cup will be displayed in a procession from New Mahe to Kannur town.

