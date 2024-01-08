January 08, 2024 09:00 am | Updated 09:03 am IST

The Kerala State School Kalolsavam (Arts festival) in Kollam concludes today. Actor Mammootty will be the chief guest at the closing ceremony. The synod of bishops of the Syro- Malabar church begins in Kochi today to elect the major archbishop. A suo motu case relating to crowd management at Sabarimala Sree Dharma Sastha Temple where the season’s pilgrimage will come to a close on Jan 14 to come up before the Kerala High Court today. The High Court is also set to consider the anticipatory bail plea of actor and BJP leader Suresh Gopi in a case of misbehaviour with a woman journalist in Kozhikode. Seminar on saffronisation of universities and the Governor’s unconstitutional methods, organised by the Keluettan Centre for Study and Research in Kozhikode today. Former MP and cultural activist Sebastian Paul to inaugurate the event. Former Mahatma Gandhi University Vice Chancellor A Sukumaran Nair passed away in Thiruvananthapuram. He had served in various positions including as the chairman of the Kerala State Advisory Board for Education. Shashi Tharoor MP to receive N.Ramachandran Foundation national award in Thiruvananthapuram today evening. Sarod maestro Amjad Ali Khan and Karnataka Deputy CM DK Sivakumar are scheduled to attend function.

Read more news from Kerala here.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT