- The two-day Nava Kerala Sadas in Ernakulam district to conclude with sessions in Tripunithura and Kunnathunadu today even as the Congress continues its protest against the arrest of its workers for waving black flags at Chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan’s motorcade.
- AITUC state conference to get under way today, with a public meeting to be inaugurated by CPI state secretary Binoy Viswom.
- Critic M.K. Sanoo to present Swami Anandatheerthan award to writer Perumal Murugan in Kochi today.
- Arshaan Ameer, arguably the world’s youngest documentary writer and director, to be felicitated at a function in Kozhikode today.
