January 02, 2024 09:09 am | Updated 09:09 am IST

The two-day Nava Kerala Sadas in Ernakulam district to conclude with sessions in Tripunithura and Kunnathunadu today even as the Congress continues its protest against the arrest of its workers for waving black flags at Chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan’s motorcade. AITUC state conference to get under way today, with a public meeting to be inaugurated by CPI state secretary Binoy Viswom. Critic M.K. Sanoo to present Swami Anandatheerthan award to writer Perumal Murugan in Kochi today. Arshaan Ameer, arguably the world’s youngest documentary writer and director, to be felicitated at a function in Kozhikode today.

Read more news from Kerala here.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT