January 01, 2024 09:18 am | Updated 09:18 am IST

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will inaugurate K-Smart, an application for digitising the services of local bodies today in Kochi. Initially, the e-governance platform will be rolled out in corporations and municipalities before expanding it to panchayats by the middle of this year. Nava Kerala Sadas begins in Ernakulam district today. New ministers K.B. Ganesh kumar and Kadannapally Ramachandran to join their Cabinet colleagues in the programme. Thrikkakara and Piravom constituencies to be covered today. Students of LBS Institute of Technology for Women, Thiruvananthapuram to watch PSLV launch on big screen on their campus. The Institute has its WESAT, billed as the first satellite in the country to be developed under the supervision of women, as payload aboard the 60th PSLV mission. Agriculture Minister P. Prasad will inaugurate the 8th edition of the international flower show,” Poopoli -2024”, at Amabalavayal in Wayanad today. The PMLA Special Court considering the Karuvannur Service Cooperative Bank loan scam is likely to pronounce its order today on the bail application of P. R. Aravindakshan. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan to inaugurate an acid-carrier barge and an oil tanker barge owned by Kerala State Inland Navigation Corporation, at Bolgatty in Kochi today. BJP national general secretary (organisational) B.L.Santhosh to speak on `India’s economic growth, yesterday and today’ at a function in Kozhikode.

