Top new developments from Kerala today

Key news developments from Kerala on Saturday, September 3, 2022

The Hindu Bureau
September 03, 2022 09:57 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

Home Minister Amith Shah was given a rousing rreception by the party caders on his arrival at the Thiruvananthapuram airport in Thiruvananthapuram on September 2, 2022. | Photo Credit: MAHINSHA S

Here are the important news developmets from Kerala to watch out for today:

ADVERTISEMENT

1) Home Minister Amit Shah will inaugurate the South Zonal Council meeting at Kovalam beach resort in Thiruvananthapuram. Five south Indian States will discuss critical issues such as river water sharing, coastal security, connectivity, inter-State crime and other subjects of mutual interest. Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Telangana and the Union territory of Puducherry are members of the council chaired by Mr. Shah. Chief Ministers of Karnataka, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana have sent their representatives. Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M. K. Stalin, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and Puducherry Chief Minister N. Rangaswamy is attending the conference.

2) Union Minister for Education and Skill Development and Entrepreneurship Dharmendra Pradhan will deliver a convocation address at the National Institute of Technology in Kozhikode.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

3)Attapadi tribal person lynching case resumes in the trial court in Palakkad after High Court cancels the bail of the accused for swaying witnesses and tampering with evidence. The prosecution case is that some local traders had bludgeoned Madhu to death for petty theft of a few provisions he did not commit.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
Kerala

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app