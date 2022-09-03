Top new developments from Kerala today

Home Minister Amith Shah was given a rousing rreception by the party caders on his arrival at the Thiruvananthapuram airport in Thiruvananthapuram on September 2, 2022. | Photo Credit: MAHINSHA S

Here are the important news developmets from Kerala to watch out for today:

1) Home Minister Amit Shah will inaugurate the South Zonal Council meeting at Kovalam beach resort in Thiruvananthapuram. Five south Indian States will discuss critical issues such as river water sharing, coastal security, connectivity, inter-State crime and other subjects of mutual interest. Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Telangana and the Union territory of Puducherry are members of the council chaired by Mr. Shah. Chief Ministers of Karnataka, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana have sent their representatives. Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M. K. Stalin, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and Puducherry Chief Minister N. Rangaswamy is attending the conference.

2) Union Minister for Education and Skill Development and Entrepreneurship Dharmendra Pradhan will deliver a convocation address at the National Institute of Technology in Kozhikode.

3)Attapadi tribal person lynching case resumes in the trial court in Palakkad after High Court cancels the bail of the accused for swaying witnesses and tampering with evidence. The prosecution case is that some local traders had bludgeoned Madhu to death for petty theft of a few provisions he did not commit.