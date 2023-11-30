November 30, 2023 09:50 am | Updated 09:50 am IST

Here are the important developments in Kerala to watch out for today

Nava Kerala sadas to cover Perintalmanna, Wandoor, Nilambur and Eranad constituencies in Malappuram district today. Three anti-submarine warfare ships of Indian Navy to be launched today at Cochin Shipyard. Commandant of Indian Naval Academy Vice Admiral Puneet Bahl would be among those present. Rahul Gandhi will attend various programmes in Wayanad district on Thursday, including the inauguration of a drinking water project of the Mananthavady Municipality under the Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation (AMRUT). Mr. Gandhi will attend the District Development Coordination and Monitoring Committee (DISHA) meeting. CPI leadership meeting today is likely to decide on new state secretary to replace Kanam Rajendran who is on leave from the party following ill health. Panakkad Syed Sadikali Shihab Thangal to open Malabar Literature Festival in Kozhikode today, writer Subhash Chandran to deliver keynote address. Union Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare, Dr. Bharati Pravin Pawar to attend Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra at Chenkal, Thiruvananthapuram. She will also attend the eleventh tranche of the Rozgar Mela event organized by Income Tax Department in Thiruvananthapuram. Union Minister, Jal sakthi Gajendra Singh Shekhawat to attend Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra in Palakkad today. Union Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment A.Narayanaswamy to attend Rozgar mela in Ernakulam. Union Minister of State for Steel and Rural Development Faggan Singh Kulaste to attend Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra in Thrissur. The Criminal Contempt of Court case booked against lawyers of Kottayam for abusing a Chief Judicial Magistrate to come up before the Kerala High Court. A petition against taking school students to Nava Kerala Sadas programme taken out by the State cabinet likely to come up before the High court. Food based startups and entrepreneurs to discuss future strategies and current difficulties at a national level meeting of scientists, exporters and industry veterans at the Kerala University of Fisheries and Ocean Sciences (KUFOS).