Top Kerala news developments today

April 01, 2022 11:13 IST

Here are the key news developments from Kerala to watch out for today:

1. Kerala High Court (HC) to consider a petition seeking a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into the politically sensitive case relating to the murder of Sanjith, a Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) worker, in Palakkad. Sanjith's family and the local unit of the Bharathiya Janata Party (BJP) had insisted that the State police investigation into the crime was a cover-up to protect the actual assailants and conspirators.

2. Actor Mohanlal will inaugurate Kerala's regional International Film Festival at Sarita theatre in Kochi. At least ten films will be screened on the inaugural day.

3. The Malappuram district police have arrested two local youth in connection with the fatal attack on an Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) councillor of the Manjeri Municipality. The police said personal vendetta had motivated the attack. They said the suspects were IUML sympathisers.

4. Communist Party of India (Marxist) State secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan will meet the press in Kannur. He is expected to comment on the latest political developments and explain the arrangements for the upcoming CPI(M) party congress.

