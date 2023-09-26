September 26, 2023 09:22 am | Updated 09:22 am IST

The first of the regional review meetings to highlight the achievements of the LDf Government and ensure timely completion of projects will be held at the Jimmy George indoor stadium in Thiruvananthapuram today. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, ministers and officials from Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam and Pathanamthitta districts will participate in the meeting which will also discuss law and order issues. Union Minister of State for External Affairs V. Muraleedharan to be the Chief Guest at Rozgar Mela organised by the Department of Posts at Tagore theatre, Thiruvananthapuram today. A task force of the Forest department has commenced an operation to drive back a herd of elephants into the Karnataka forests from Chandanakampara, a residential area in Payyavoor, Kannur. A team of 70 experienced forest rangers from Kannur, Kasaragod and Kozhikode are participating in the joint operation. Forest officials continue combing operations to capture the elusive tiger that has triggered panic among villagers in Panavally and Sarvani areas in Thirunelly grama panchayat under the North Wayanad Forest Division. Efforts to lure the animal into cages have been futile so far. Petitions seeking to remove encroachments and action against illegal constructions in Munnar and other parts of Idukki district are likely to come up before the Kerala High Court today. An expert committee is expected to take a call today on continuing the restrictions on public life imposed on Kozhikode following the recent Nipah virus outbreak in the district. The mortal remains of film maker K.G. George who passed away on Sunday will be laid to rest at Kochi today evening. A proposal to install 300 surveillance cameras in the city to come up for the consideration of the Kochi Corporation council meeting today. The council had earlier asked for retendering the proposal. Music director Ramesh Narayanan to inaugurate musical tribute to actor Madhu on his 90th birthday at the Sri swati Tirunal Music College in Thiruvananthaouram today evening. Social Justice Minister R.Bindu will inaugurate the International Week of Deaf People at the Manaveeyam Veedi, Thiruvananthapuram today. The Mavoor grama panchayat in Kozhikode will elect its third president today following a pact between the Congress, IUML, and RMPI to share the post of president during the five-year term

