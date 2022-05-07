Top Kerala news developments today

Key news developments in Kerala on May 7, Saturday

Certificate course

Nearly 2,000 local body functionaries in the State will throng colleges today to appear for the examination of a certificate course on Decentralisation and Local Governance jointly conducted by SNG Open University, KILA and Digital University Kerala.

TechnoGenex

ISRO chairman S. Somanath will inaugurate TechnoGenex organised by the Alumni Association of the College of Engineering, Thiruvananthapuram.

Search on missing watcher

More forest officials from Wayanad join the search for the missing watcher in Silent Valley National Park on the fourth day. Mystery continues over forest watcher Rajan's disappearance. He is feared to have been killed and eaten by a tiger.

Énte Keralam’

Forest Minister A.K. Saseendran to open the ‘Énte Keralam’ mega exhibition in Wayanad in connection with the first anniversary of the State government.

Reception

Public reception for Central Haj Committee chairman A.P. Abdullakutty at Kozhikode. Goa Governor PS Sreedharan Pillai and Kozhikode Mayor Beena Philip to attend.

Rifa Mehnu case

Vlogger Rifa Mehnu's body to be exhumed today for autopsy by forensic surgeons at Kozhikode MCH. Police have registered a case against Rifa's husband based on a complaint by her family.