Top Kerala news developments today

Key news developments in Kerala on July 12, Tuesday

The Kerala Assembly session begins today. The Opposition is likely to move adjournment motion on the Government move to slash the annual Plan fund allocation for local bodies. File photo | Photo Credit: S. MAHINSHA

1. Assembly resumes session today

The Opposition to move adjournment motion on the Government move to slash the annual Plan fund allocation for local bodies. Ministers for Food, Animal Husbandry and Dairy Development to reply to discussion on demands for grants in the budget, followed by voting. Calling attention motion on the need to protect the interests and rights of workers in the light of the four labour codes coming into effect this month. Calling attention motion on the recurrent incidents of food poisoning in the state.

2. The Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) will have 28 new faces under the restructuring programme. The list prepared through consensus among leaders is likely to be submitted to the Congress high command today.

3. NIA Special Court to pass its order in the Valapattanam IS case in which a group of people allegedly attempted to migrate to Syria.

4. The Special Court trying the actor rape case to consider the contempt of court proceedings against Nikesh Kumar, MD of a Malayalam TV channel and film maker Balachandra Kumar.

5. The Kerala High Court is likely to consider a petition filed by solar scam accused Saritha S. Nair challenging the order of the Ernakulam Sessions court rejecting her plea for a copy of the 164 statement given by Swapna Suresh, accused in the diplomatic bag gold smuggling case.

6. The police investigation team is likely to file the chargesheet in the murder of RSS worker Sreenivasan before a Palakkad court today. Sreenivasan was hacked to death at melamuri in Palakkad town in broad daylight on April 15, close on the heels of the murder of an SDPI activist A.Subair at Elapully. Two special police teams were constituted to investigate the two murders.

7. Crude bomb hurled at RSS office in Payyannur early morning today. No one was injured in the incident. The glass panes of the building were shattered.

