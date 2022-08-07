Kerala

Top Kerala news Key developments today

A view of the Cheruthoni dam of Idukki reservoir. File | Photo Credit: The Hindu Photo Library
Kerala Bureau August 07, 2022 10:19 IST
Updated: August 07, 2022 10:19 IST

Here are the important developments from Kerala to watch out for today:

1) Kerala is bracing itself for widespread rains on Sunday. The IMD has issued a yellow alert for eight districts. A cyclonic trough over the Bay of Bengal has triggered the weather system.

2) Cheruthoni dam in Idukki and Banasura Sagar in Wayanad will raise spillway shutters to discharge surplus water. The government has warned residents downstream of the barriers to exercise caution. It has evacuated an estimated 80 families to relief camps. Irrigation Minister Roshy Augustine will appraise the public on the situation at 10 a.m.

3) Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will inaugurate National Handloom Day in Thiruvananthapuram.

