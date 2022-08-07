Top Kerala news Key developments today

A view of the Cheruthoni dam of Idukki reservoir. File | Photo Credit: The Hindu Photo Library

August 07, 2022 10:19 IST

Key news developments in Kerala on August 7, Sunday

Here are the important developments from Kerala to watch out for today:

1) Kerala is bracing itself for widespread rains on Sunday. The IMD has issued a yellow alert for eight districts. A cyclonic trough over the Bay of Bengal has triggered the weather system.

2) Cheruthoni dam in Idukki and Banasura Sagar in Wayanad will raise spillway shutters to discharge surplus water. The government has warned residents downstream of the barriers to exercise caution. It has evacuated an estimated 80 families to relief camps. Irrigation Minister Roshy Augustine will appraise the public on the situation at 10 a.m.

Advertisement

Advertisement

3) Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will inaugurate National Handloom Day in Thiruvananthapuram.

4) Founding editor of the Wire, Siddharth Varadarajan, will speak on the challenges to truthful media, robust institutions and a vibrant democracy at the 21st N. Narendran Memorial Lecture in Thiruvananthapuram.