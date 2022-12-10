Top Kerala news developments

December 10, 2022 09:49 am | Updated 10:07 am IST

Here is a list of top news developments from Kerala today

Former President Ram Nath Kovind will inaugurate the valedictory session of the 12th Indian Management Conclave hosted by the Indian Institute of Management. Union Minister of State for External Affairs, V. Muraleedharan, is scheduled to interact with the media in Thiruvananthapuram on the current political situation in the State, particularly the ruling front and opposition’s collaboration on the Bill seeking to remove Kerala Governor Arif Mohammad Khan as Chancellor of State-funded universities. Chief Justice of Kerala, S. Mani Kumar, will inaugurate the Human Rights Day observation organised State Human Rights Commission (SHRC) in Thiruvananthapuram. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will inaugurate the State government’s industrial enterprise scheme and the CIAL’s business jet terminal in Kochi. Tourism Minister P.A. Mohammad Riyaz will launch the publicity campaign to promote the State School Arts Festival, which will kick off in Kozhikode in January. Communist Party of India (Marxist) [CPI(M)] general secretary Sitaram Yechury will inaugurate a seminar on “Challengers Faced by the Constitution” in connection with the 15th State conference of the CITU in Kozhikode. Mahesh Narayanan’s critically acclaimed film Ariyippu will premiere at the International Film Festival of Kerala, IFFK, in Thiruvananthapuram. Read more news from Kerala here. ADVERTISEMENT Related Topics Kerala / Kochi

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.