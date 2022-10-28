Top Kerala news developments today

Key news developments in Kerala on October 28, Friday

The State government is taking its anti-narcotics campaign to the migrant community.

Here are the important developments from Kerala to watch out for today: ADVERTISEMENT Transport Minister Antony Raju will inaugurate a solar power plant at the KSRTC headquarters in Thiruvananthapuram today. The State government is taking its anti-narcotics campaign to the migrant community. A large congregation of migrant workers to be held in Perumbavoor today to drive home the message of fighting the drug menace. A Division Bench of the Kerala High Court will consider the Vadakkanchery bus accident case today. The contempt of court case related to Vizhinjam international seaport project is likely to come up before the Kerala High Court today. The District and Sessions Court, Ernakulam, is expected to pronounce its order in the discharge petition filed by actor Dileep and his friend Sarath. The police had arraigned the duo as accused in the case related to the destruction of evidence following a further investigation. The tiger, which had triggered panic among local residents at the Cheeral and Pazhur areas under the Wayanad wildlife sanctuary for the past one month, was captured from a human settlement today morning after a 26-day hunt. NIA team nabs PFI former state secretary CA Rauf from his house at Pattambi. He had been on the run since PFI was banned. To read more news from Kerala, click here.

