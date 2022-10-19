Top Kerala news developments today

Key news developments in Kerala on October 19, Wednesday

File picture of protesting fishermen inside the Vizhinjam port | Photo Credit: Mahinsha S.

Here are the important developments from Kerala to watch out for today: ADVERTISEMENT The contempt of court case moved by Adani group against the State government for the failure to ensure uninterrupted work on the Vizhinjam seaport project is likely to come up before the Kerala High Court today. The High Court is likely to consider the case filed against the display of flex boards in public places. Senior officials are expected to attend an expo on the Move towards Smart Mobility organised by the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) in Kochi. Linguist, Malayalam language scholar and researcher Dr. Scaria Zachariah is no more. Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau files charge sheet in the alleged reclamation of nearly 3.7 cents of Chilavannur Lake by actor Jayasurya before the Vigilance Court, Muvattupuzha. Former Kerala University Vice Chancellor J.V. Vilanilam has passed away. Nigerian national arrested by Kozhikode police from Bengaluru in connection with a banking fraud involving multiple cases of online swindling.

