Here are the important developments in Kerala to watch out for today

A suo motu case relating to the appointment of a new Commissioner for the Travancore Devaswom Board to come up before the Kerala High Court today. IMD has issued yellow alert for five districts in north Kerala today warning of isolated heavy rains. Rain remains subdued in south Kerala. Two more arrested in Karaduka Agriculturalist Welfare Cooperative Society scam: Ratheesh (38), a member of the CPM local committee and secretary of the society, and his accomplice Jabbar (42), a native of Kannur and a resident of Payyannur, were arrested from Namakal in Tamil Nadu. The scam involves the embezzlement of ₹4.76 cr from the CPI(M)- controlled society in Kasaragod. Vice Chancellor, APJ Abdul Kalam Technological University Dr. Saji Gopinath to inaugurate a four-day workshop at the Mar Baselios College, Thiruvananthapuram to formulate a new syllabus for the B Tech course offered by the university.

Read more news from Kerala today

