Here are the important developments in Kerala to watch out for today
- A suo motu case relating to the appointment of a new Commissioner for the Travancore Devaswom Board to come up before the Kerala High Court today.
- IMD has issued yellow alert for five districts in north Kerala today warning of isolated heavy rains. Rain remains subdued in south Kerala.
- Two more arrested in Karaduka Agriculturalist Welfare Cooperative Society scam: Ratheesh (38), a member of the CPM local committee and secretary of the society, and his accomplice Jabbar (42), a native of Kannur and a resident of Payyannur, were arrested from Namakal in Tamil Nadu. The scam involves the embezzlement of ₹4.76 cr from the CPI(M)- controlled society in Kasaragod.
- Vice Chancellor, APJ Abdul Kalam Technological University Dr. Saji Gopinath to inaugurate a four-day workshop at the Mar Baselios College, Thiruvananthapuram to formulate a new syllabus for the B Tech course offered by the university.
