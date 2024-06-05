GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Lok Sabha and Assembly Elections Results with The Hindu

Top Kerala news Developments today

Key news developments in Kerala on June 5, Wednesday

Published - June 05, 2024 09:33 am IST

Kerala Bureau
NDA candidate Suresh Gopi, who won a thumping victory in Thrissur on June 4, 2024

NDA candidate Suresh Gopi, who won a thumping victory in Thrissur on June 4, 2024 | Photo Credit: K.K. Najeeb

Here are the important developments in Kerala to watch out for today:

1. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan to inaugurate a State-level programme in Thiruvananthapuram to plant fruit tree saplings to mark World Environment day celebrations.

2. CPI(M) State secretary M.V. Govindan to inaugurate function to mark Environment Day at EMS Academy in Thiruvananthapuram.

3. Cooperation minister V.N. Vasavan to inaugurate a programme at Balaramapuram in Thiruvananthapuram today to plant jack fruit saplings in the premises of cooperative institutions across the State.

4. Former principal Secretary to the Prime Minister TKA Nair to inaugurate project to set up a herbal garden in the premises of the SUT Hospital in Thiruvananthapuram in memory of the late writer and environmental activist Sugathakumary.

5. KEAM 2024, the entrance examination for admissions to engineering courses in Kerala, will commence today. As many as 1,13,447 students have registered for the examination which will be conducted across 198 examination centres in 130 institutions in the State, two in New Delhi, and one each in Mumbai and Dubai.

6. A reception will be held for Suresh Gopi who won the Lok Sabha seat in Thrissur today.

7. Petition filed by Kerala Private Hospitals Association seeking to implement Ayushman Bharath Pradhanmanthri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB-PMJAY) in the State, to come up before the Kerala High Court today.

