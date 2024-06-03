Here are the important developments in Kerala to watch out for today

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will inaugurate the State-level school ‘Praveshanolsavam’ marking the start of the new academic year at Government Higher Secondary School, Elamakkara. Children will be accorded a warm welcome amidst a festive mood on the campuses. The Special Investigation Team probing the organ trade scam is set to move the Angamaly First Class Judicial Magistrate court for the custody of the key accused Prathapan. His custodial interrogation is expected to throw more light into the functioning of the Hyderabad-based racket. The Kerala High Court is likely to hear a petition by Congress legislator Mathew Kuzhalnadan challenging the order of the Vigilance Court dismissing his plea for a probe into the alleged financial transactions between a private mining company and the now-defunct IT company of T. Veena, the daughter of Chief Minister Pinarayi. Yoga guru Baba Ramdev and his acolyte Acharya Balkrishna have been summoned by a Kozhikode court today in connection with a case filed by the Kerala Drugs Control department on using misleading advertisements, but they may file an absent petition, according to legal sources. A protest march will be taken out and a human chain formed by students, teachers, and staff at the Government Medical College Hospital Kozhikode against the alleged attempts to portray the institution in bad light. ‘Resist communalism, be human” cultural get-together organised by Chilanka floating theatre today in Kozhikode.

