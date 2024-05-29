Here are the important developments in Kerala to watch out for today

The trial allotment for admission to Plus 1 class will be published today. The Justice Hariprasad Commission probing the death of J.S. Sidharthan, a student of Veterinary and Animal Science University, Pookode, allegedly due to brutal ragging, will hold its first sitting at Kochi today. Petitions by former Finance Minister Thomas Issac and the Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board (KIIFB) challenging the summons issued by the Enforcement Directorate in connection with the floating of masala bonds by KIIFB to come up before the Kerala High Court today. The Indian Union Muslim League is staging protests outside district collectorates in the Malabar region today against the shortage of Plus One seats. Kozhikode Corporation Council meeting today to discuss the development of the crematorium on the Indira Gandhi road, a project that has been lagging for more than two years. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan to inaugurate State-wide distribution of the revised textbooks for school children at a function to be held at the Cotton Hill Government Higher Secondary school, Thiruvananthapuram today.

