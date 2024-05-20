Here are the important developments in Kerala to watch out for today:

Several districts on high alert as heavy rains continue to pound large parts of Kerala. Fishermen advised against putting out to sea and travel restrictions imposed in high ranges. The Kerala High Court will pronounce its order on a reference made by the Ernakulam Principal Sessions Court seeking confirmation of death sentence awarded to Amirul Islam, convict in a 2016 case of rape and murder of Jisha , an LLB student from Perumbavoor. The mortal remains of Metropolitan Bishop of Believers church Athanasius Yohan who passed away following an accident in the U.S., will be kept at the convention centre in the headquarters of the church in Pathanamthitta today for the public to pay homage. The bishop will be interned tomorrow after the last rites at the Believers church. Exhibition of artefacts of historical importance at the Kerala History Museum in Thiruvananthapuram. Opposition leader V. D. Satheesan to inaugurate the annual conference of the Kerala Secretariat Association at the Bhagyamal auditorium in Thiruvananthapuram.

