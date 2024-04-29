April 29, 2024 09:39 am | Updated 09:39 am IST

Here are the important developments in Kerala to watch out for today

The CPI(M) State secretariat is meeting in Thiruvananthapuram today amidst the controversy over LDF convenor E.P. Jayarajan’s revelation about his meeting with BJP leader Prakash Javadekar. The meeting will also take stock of the party’s prospects in the just-concluded Lok Sabha elections in Kerala. Rescuers recover the body of a fisherman who went missing near the Muthalapozhy estuary in Thiruvananthapuram after a fishing boat capsized in the choppy waters early morning today. Five others on board the vessel swam to safety. Kozhikode corporation council to meet after two months, the first time after the Lok Sabha polls. Several pending projects to be discussed.

Read more news from Kerala here.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.