April 23, 2024 09:01 am | Updated 09:01 am IST

Here are the important developments in Kerala to watch out for today

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge to attend Congress campaigns in Kochi today. Mr. Kharge will also attend a public meeting at Sulthan Bathery in Wayanad as part of the election campaign of Congress leader and UDF candidate Rahul Gandhi. The Kerala High Court will consider a petition by Congress leader from Madhya Pradesh Avani Bansal and another person from Bangalore seeking a directive to the district election officer to take a call on their complaint alleging that Rajeev Chandrasekhar, BJP candidate in Thiruvananthapuram Lok Sabha constituency has filed a false affidavit about his assets and income along with his nomination papers. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan to attend meet the press programme in Kannur today. Mr. Vijayan will also address an election rally at Thalassery. Wild elephant dies after falling into an open well in the premises of a house in Thrissur early morning today. Forest department begins operation to bring the carcass out of the well. The Kerala State Human Rights Commission orders district police chief to investigate and submit report within two weeks on the complaint of the survivor who was sexually assaulted at the Kozhikode Government Medical College Hospital ICU.

Read more news from Kerala here.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.