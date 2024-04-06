April 06, 2024 09:34 am | Updated 09:34 am IST

Here are the important developments in Kerala to watch out for today:

BJP national president J.P. Nadda to hold a roadshow in Kozhikode tonight in support of National Democratic Alliance candidates. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan to meet the press at Alappuzha. IMD issues heat alert for 11 districts today. Maximum temperatures are very likely to be around 40 degree C in Kollam and Palakkad districts. Madin mega prayer gathering this evening at Malappuram. Tens of thousands expected to attend the meeting in anticipation of Lailatul Qadir, the holiest night for Muslims. Muvattupuzha police records the arrest of 10 suspects in a case registered in connection with alleged lynching of a migrant worker. The CBI team investigating the death of Sidharathan, the student who was allegedly ragged and murdered by his seniors, is likely to collect evidence at the veterinary university campus in Wayanad

