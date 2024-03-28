March 28, 2024 09:12 am | Updated 09:12 am IST

Here are the important developments in Kerala to watch out for today

The notification for election to 20 Lok Sabha seats in Kerala will be issued today. Filing of nominations to commence today. Former ADGP and Vigilance Director Jacob Thomas to deliver the Dr. K. Madhavankutty Memorial Lecture in Kozhikode today. Death of woman health inspector in Kozhikode: Police investigation sought against a panchayat secretary who was accused of workplace harassment and denying leave benefits to the subordinate.

