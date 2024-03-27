Here are the important developments in Kerala to watch out for today
- The Kerala High Court is scheduled to consider a public interest litigation seeking a directive to the state government and universities in the state to constitute the search-cum -selection committee and appoint regular Vice-Chancellors.
- Justice V.K. Mohankumar Commission inquired into the Tanur boat tragedy to hold a sitting at Tirur today.
- Function to mark World Theatre Day and theatre workshop to be organised by the NN Krishna Pillai Foundation at Nandavanam in Thiruvananthapuram today.
