March 25, 2024 08:59 am | Updated 08:59 am IST

Here are the important developments in Kerala to watch out for today

A petition by the CBSE School Management Association seeking a direction to the CBSE to permit conducting vacation classes came up before the Kerala High Court today. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan to address rally against CAA in Malappuram today. BJP State president K. Surendran to inaugurate the central election office of the party in Ernakulam. Three CPI(M) workers were injured after they were attacked by assailants in Kannur late night yesterday.

