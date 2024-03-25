Here are the important developments in Kerala to watch out for today
- A petition by the CBSE School Management Association seeking a direction to the CBSE to permit conducting vacation classes came up before the Kerala High Court today.
- Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan to address rally against CAA in Malappuram today.
- BJP State president K. Surendran to inaugurate the central election office of the party in Ernakulam.
- Three CPI(M) workers were injured after they were attacked by assailants in Kannur late night yesterday.
