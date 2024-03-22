Here are the important developments in Kerala to watch out for today
- Condemning the late-night arrest of Arvind Kejriwal, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has called it an attack on democracy.
- Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan to inaugurate citizenship protection rally organised by the Constitution Protection Committee at Kozhikode Beach against the notification of CAA rules.
- The tiger that terrorised residents in the Adukkamthod village in Kelakam panchayat, Kannur died hours after it was darted and captured by a team of the Forest department. The postmortem of the two-year-old male tiger will be held today under the supervision of a committee comprising veterinarians, NGO members and Forest officials constituted as per the guidelines of the National Tiger Conservation Authority.
- Bail petition by former senior government pleader P.G. Manu in a sexual assault case to come up before the Kerala High Court today.
