March 22, 2024 09:56 am | Updated 09:56 am IST

Here are the important developments in Kerala to watch out for today

Condemning the late-night arrest of Arvind Kejriwal, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has called it an attack on democracy. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan to inaugurate citizenship protection rally organised by the Constitution Protection Committee at Kozhikode Beach against the notification of CAA rules. The tiger that terrorised residents in the Adukkamthod village in Kelakam panchayat, Kannur died hours after it was darted and captured by a team of the Forest department. The postmortem of the two-year-old male tiger will be held today under the supervision of a committee comprising veterinarians, NGO members and Forest officials constituted as per the guidelines of the National Tiger Conservation Authority. Bail petition by former senior government pleader P.G. Manu in a sexual assault case to come up before the Kerala High Court today.

