March 21, 2024 09:23 am | Updated 09:23 am IST

Here are the important developments in Kerala to watch out for today

Forest Minister A.K. Saseendran to inaugurate a function in Thiruvananthapuram today to mark International Day of Forests. IMA to launch a helpline today for addressing stress and mental health issues among doctors in Kozhikode today. The Kerala High Court is likely to pronounce itS order on petitions filed by M.V. Narayanan and M.K. Jayaraj. Vice Chancellors of Sree Sankaracharya University of Sanskrit and Calicut University respectively challenging the Chancellor’s orders directing them to vacate their posts. One dead, and 10 injured in an accident near Edappal in Malappuram when a KSRTC bus collided with a pickup van early morning today. The driver of the van was trapped inside the mangled remains of the van and was extricated after hours of effort. A man who went fishing inside the forest in Konni, Pathanamthitta was killed by a wild elephant late yesterday night. BJP leader P.C. George to inaugurate NDA convention of Kozhikode Lok Sabha constituency Critic M.K Sanoo to inaugurate an exhibition of legendary cartoonist Abu Abraham’s works organised by the Kerala Lalithakala at Durbar Hall Art Gallery, Kochi today. Thiruvananthapuram district collector Jeromic George has convened a meeting at Vizhinjam today to settle the demands raised by the restive people following the accident in which a youth was killed by a granite stone that flew out of a tipper lorry transporting material to the project site of the international seaport. Compensation for the family of the deceased youth and steps to be taken to regulate the transport of material to be discussed.

