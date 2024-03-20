Here are the important developments in Kerala to watch out for today
- A petition filed by the Kerala Private Hospitals Association seeking to implement Ayushman Bharath Pradhanmanthri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB-PMJAY) in the State to come up before the Kerala High Court today.
- RSS worker was hospitalised in serious condition after being hacked by assailants at a temple festival venue in Thiruvananthapuram late at night on Tuesday. Police begin investigation.
- Summer rains are likely from Thursday, bringing respite from the searing heat. IMD forecasts rains in 12 districts.
- The police have registered a case against five Plus Two students on the charge of ragging a junior student at the Palora Higher Secondary School in Kozhikode.
- Chief Electoral Officer, Kerala Sanjay Kaul to brief the media after assessing preparations for the Lok Sabha elections in the State.
Read more news from Kerala here.