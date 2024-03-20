March 20, 2024 09:18 am | Updated 09:18 am IST

Here are the important developments in Kerala to watch out for today

A petition filed by the Kerala Private Hospitals Association seeking to implement Ayushman Bharath Pradhanmanthri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB-PMJAY) in the State to come up before the Kerala High Court today. RSS worker was hospitalised in serious condition after being hacked by assailants at a temple festival venue in Thiruvananthapuram late at night on Tuesday. Police begin investigation. Summer rains are likely from Thursday, bringing respite from the searing heat. IMD forecasts rains in 12 districts. The police have registered a case against five Plus Two students on the charge of ragging a junior student at the Palora Higher Secondary School in Kozhikode. Chief Electoral Officer, Kerala Sanjay Kaul to brief the media after assessing preparations for the Lok Sabha elections in the State.

