March 19, 2024 09:38 am | Updated 09:38 am IST

Here are the important developments in Kerala to watch out for today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi to lead a roadshow as part of the BJP poll campaign in Palakkad today. Forest department to launch mission today to chase wild tusker Padayappa from residential areas in Munnar back to the forest. The jumbo had damaged several shops, blocked vehicles and terrorised local residents for the past few days. Thiruvananthapuram district Collector Jeromic George to brief the media after taking stock of the preparations for the general elections in the district. Kozhikode Collector Snehil Kumar Singh to interact with the media after assessing preprations for the polls.

