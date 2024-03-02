March 02, 2024 09:16 am | Updated 09:16 am IST

Here are the important developments in Kerala to watch out for today:

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will inaugurate the Kerala Media Conclave to be hosted by the Kerala Media Academy in Kochi today. Binoy Viswom, CPI State secretary, will inaugurate the M. Sukumara Pillai Foundation’s award ceremony at Ashir Bhavan in Kochi today. Kerala Technology Expo concludes in Kozhikode today. Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala will inaugurate a protest march to the Kerala Veterinary and Animal Sciences University headquarters at Pookode in Wayanad today morning alleging apathy on the part of the police in arresting all the accused in connection with the death of a junior veterinary student of the College of Veterinary and Animal Sciences.

