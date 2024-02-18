February 18, 2024 09:35 am | Updated 09:35 am IST

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi visits families who lost their breadwinners to wildlife attacks in Wayanad. He will later chair a meeting of local officials and people’s representatives to cobble together a strategy to mitigate the worsening human-wildlife conflict in the forested district. Kerala Governor Arif Mohammad Khan will call on families of the victims of fatal wild animal attacks in Wayanad. Kerala Forest Department’s seven-day exercise to tranquillise, capture and release the radio-collared wild elephant that killed a passerby in Wayanad last week gathers pace. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will interact with the Malabar Christian College students in Kozhikode. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will release the biography of the former CPI(M) MLA, former Kozhikode Mayor, and industrialist VKC Mammad Koya. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will speak at the valedictory of the 10th Mujahid State conference at Karipur near Kondotty in Malappuram.

