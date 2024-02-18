- Congress leader Rahul Gandhi visits families who lost their breadwinners to wildlife attacks in Wayanad. He will later chair a meeting of local officials and people’s representatives to cobble together a strategy to mitigate the worsening human-wildlife conflict in the forested district.
- Kerala Governor Arif Mohammad Khan will call on families of the victims of fatal wild animal attacks in Wayanad.
- Kerala Forest Department’s seven-day exercise to tranquillise, capture and release the radio-collared wild elephant that killed a passerby in Wayanad last week gathers pace.
- Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will interact with the Malabar Christian College students in Kozhikode.
- Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will release the biography of the former CPI(M) MLA, former Kozhikode Mayor, and industrialist VKC Mammad Koya.
- Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will speak at the valedictory of the 10th Mujahid State conference at Karipur near Kondotty in Malappuram.
