February 17, 2024 09:00 am | Updated 09:00 am IST

Here are the important developments in Kerala to watch out for today:

Separate dawn-to-dusk hartal called by the BJP, UDF and LDF seeking a permanent solution to protect the lives and properties of the public from recurring wildlife attacks begins in Wayanad. An all-party meeting will be held at Pulapally in Wayanad district today to seek immediate steps to mitigatie the human-wildlife conflict in Wayanad. The operation to capture Belur Makhana, the elephant that killed a farmer in the district a week ago, will resume today in the Manivayal forest zone under the North Wayanad forest division. The Syndicate of the Cochin University of Science and Technology is meeting today to decide on whether to accept or reject the ultimatum issued by the Governor Arif Mohammad Khan to propose its nominee towards the search-cum-selection committee for the appointment of the new vice chancellor. Industry representatives to meet MPs from Kerala at Kochi today in a bid to draw the attention of the Union Finance Ministry to issues related to GST on some key inputs and to bring down capital borrowing to agricultural loan levels.

