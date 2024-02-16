February 16, 2024 08:59 am | Updated 08:59 am IST

Here are the important developments in Kerala to watch out for today

Kerala High Court to consider petitions by former Finance Minister Thomas Isaac and Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board (KIIFB) challenging the fresh summons issued by the Enforcement Directorate in connection with its investigation into the issue of masala bonds by KIIFB. The Senate of Kerala University is set to meet today following the Governor’s directive on nominating a representative to the Vice-Chancellor selection committee. The meeting also assumes relevance since it is the first to be held since the nomination of members allegedly backed by the BJP. Despite the Kerala High Court directing the State police to adequate protection, the SFI is likely to raise a stiff protest against the Governor and the newly-nominated members. Forest officials intensify operations to capture Belur Makhna, the tusk-less elephant that killed a farmer at Chaligaddha in Wayanad district a week ago, even as public protests demanding immediate steps to mitigate human-wildlife conflict gather momentum, with citizens taking to the streets. The international short film festival begins at the College of Fine Arts, Thiruvananthapuram today. Education Minister V. Sivankutty to inaugurate.

Read more news from Kerala here.