February 15, 2024 10:02 am | Updated 10:03 am IST

Here are the important developments in Kerala to watch out for today

Kerala Assembly: Discussion and voting on the vote on account. Finance and Appropriation bills to be introduced today. Kerala High Court to consider a petition by seven members nominated to the senate of Kerala University by the Chancellor seeking police protection for attending a senate meeting scheduled on February 16. A team of forest officials comprising trackers, and darting experts with the assistance of four trained elephants has started combing the Manivayal forest area near Panavally under the North Wayanad forest division to locate wild elephant Belur Makhna that had killed a farmer last week. Another team of Forest officials is awaiting an order from top forest officials to capture a tiger that triggered panic in the Pulpally area after it reportedly killed two domestic animals. CPI State secretary Binoy Viswam to address a district executive meeting of the party in Kozhikode today ahead of the preparations for the Lok Sabha polls. Nisagandhi Dance festival to begin in Thiruvananthapuram today. Tourism Minister PA Mohammed Riyas to inaugurate week- long event.