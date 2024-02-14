February 14, 2024 09:20 am | Updated 09:20 am IST

Here are the important developments in Kerala to watch out for today

Kerala Assembly: Forest Minister A.K. Saseendran will move a resolution in the House urging the Central government to take steps including amending the prevailing laws to prevent human- animal conflict. General discussion on the budget to be concluded. The tiger that was tranquillized by Forest officials after it was found entangled in a barbed wire fence at Kottiyoor in Kannur yesterday died while it was being transported to the Thrissur Zoo. Forest officials today resumed the operation to dart and capture the wild elephant Belur Makhna that killed a farmer in Wayanad last week. The terrain and movement of the tuskless elephant through dense forest made it difficult for the rapid response team to locate and dart the animal. Meanwhile, public unrest is mounting over the delay in capturing and relocating the elephant. The case relating to the ill-treatment of two elephants under the Guruvayur Devaswom by mahouts is likely to come up before the Kerala High Court today. The court had earlier sought an explanation from Guruvayur Devaswom on the incident. Jamaat-e-Islami organises meeting against Hindutva fascism in Kozhikode today. Deputy Mayor C.P. Musafar Ahmed to present the annual budget of Kozhikode Corporation. Harbour Development Committee convenes meetings to sort problems in the wake of traditional fishermen objecting to renovation of Vellayil harbour in Kozhikode. Budget presentation in Thiruvananthapuram Corporation council today.

