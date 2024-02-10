February 10, 2024 09:45 am | Updated 09:46 am IST

Forest Minister A.K. Saseendran calls a meeting of forest officials after a radio-collared wild elephant broke into a residential compound and trampled to death a 45-year-old man in Wayanad. The Communist Party of India (Marxist) State secretariat and Communist Party of India (CPI) State Council meet separately in Thiruvananthapuram to deliberate on seat sharing and shortlist LDF candidates for the Lok Sabha election. Congress’s “Long March”, Samaragni, enters Kannur district. Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee president K. Sudhakaran and Leader of Opposition V.D. Satheesan are jointly captaining the campaign. The BSNL Wi-Fi park at Mananchira in Kozhikode will become operational on Saturday. The agency promises free high-speed data for citizens. An estimated 500 users can log into the network at a time. IUML State president Panakkad Syed Sadikali Shihab Thangal to open the State conference of the party-affiliated Confederation of Kerala College Teachers in Kozhikode.

