February 09, 2024 09:35 am | Updated 09:36 am IST

Here are the important developments in Kerala to watch out for today

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will inaugurate the Kerala Science Congress in Kasaragod today. Nobel laureate Prof. Morten P. Meldal will be the chief guest at the function. The state-wide Samaragni protest march by the KPCC to expose the failures and flawed policies of the state and central governments will begin from Kasaragod today evening. AICC general secretary KC Venugopal will flag off the march led by KPCC president K.Sudhakaran and Opposition leader VD Satheesan. The Kerala High Court will consider a petition filed by mother of the child raped and murdered at Vandiperiyar seeking a directive to conduct a re-investigation into the case by a special investigation team headed by a senior IPS officer. The NIA Special Court, Kochi, will pronounce the sentence for Riyas Aboobacker in ISIS recruitment case. The court had found him guilty in a terrorism-linked case. The investigation agency had invoked the provisions of UAPA against Aboobacker. The Kochi Corporation Council is expected to approve the Budget for 2024-25 today.

