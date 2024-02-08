February 08, 2024 09:15 am | Updated 09:16 am IST

Here are the important developments in Kerala to watch out for today:

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan to lead a protest against the Centre’s alleged apathy towards Kerala in Delhi. Ministers and ruling front legislators will also participate in the protest. The NIA Special Court in Kochi will consider the arguments to decide on the quantum of punishment to be given to Riyas Aboobacker, whom the court has found guilty in a terrorism-linked case. The court had found him guilty of various offences under UAPA and IPC. A petition challenging the government permission to reopen the children’s park owned by P.V. Anvar, Nilambur MLA, at Kakkadampoyil in Kozhikode, is likely to come up before the Kerala High Court today. A three-day India Boat and Marine Show to begin today at Bolghatty Palace Convention Centre, Kochi. PSUs, boat builders and others are participating in the event. District-level meeting of pharmacists and drug control department officials on implementing antimicrobial resistance policy at Kozhikode collectorate will be held today.

