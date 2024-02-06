February 06, 2024 09:06 am | Updated 09:06 am IST

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will inaugurate the cyber division of Kerala Police at a function in Thiruvananthapuram today. The Kerala High Court is expected to give its ruling today on whether the CBI is required to investigate the murder of house surgeon Vandana Das at Kottarakkara Taluk hospital early last year. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan to inaugurate Back to School women empowerment campaign of Kudumbasree Mission in Thiruvananthapuram today. Higher Education minister R. Bindu to inaugurate skill centre at the LBS Institute of Technology for Women, Thiruvananthapuram. AICC general secretary KC Venugopal to inaugurate state conference of Kerala State Service pensioners Association in Thiruvananthapuram today. Kunnamangalam police serves notice on NIT Calicut Registrar seeking details on the Facebook comment of a professor “expressing pride” in Nathuram Godse for assassinating Mahatma Gandhi and thus “saving India”. SFI activists to take protest march to NITC seeking action against the professor. Kochi corporation budget presentation today. A tussle within the CPI which holds the post of deputy mayor had led to confusion over who would present the budget and it required intervention of top party honchos to defuse the tension. Industries Minister P. Rajeeve to inaugurate renovated streetscape at Panampilly Nagar; to release a book ‘From Vanchi to the Metro’. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan to inaugurate health and wellness centre at Thripunitura municipality today.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT