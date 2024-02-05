February 05, 2024 09:38 am | Updated 09:38 am IST

Here are the important developments in Kerala to watch out for today

Finance Minister K.N. Balagopal presents Kerala budget in the Assembly today. A crucial UDF leadership meeting in Thiruvananthapuram today is likely to come to an understanding of seat sharing between coalition partners for the upcoming LS polls. Congress and IUML leaders met earlier in the day to discuss the latter’s demand for a third seat. The high power committee of the Kerala Congress (Joseph) group also meeting today to press the demand for the Kottayam seat. 30 students were injured, five critically, after a private bus collided with a truck and overturned at Pperumbavoor in Ernakulam early morning today. A suo motu case initiated by the High Court in the wake of the boat tragedy at Tanur in Malppuram district that claimed 22 lives to come up for hearing today. Noted Malayalam poet and critic N.K. Desam passes away in Kochi. NIT Calicut reopens today after three days of closure following students’ protest. Poet Balachandran Chullikkad among others participated in a discussion on CN Sreekandan Nair’s play Kali, at Ernakulam Public Library.

Read more news from Kerala here.

