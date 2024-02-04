Here are the important developments in Kerala to watch out for today
- Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge will kick off the party’s campaign for the Parliament elections in Kerala by addressing a public meeting at Thekkinkad Maidan, Thrissur this evening. Earlier in the day, KPCC and AICC office bearers will participate in a meeting of the Congress state election committee, ahead of the State-wide rally starting from Kasaragod on Friday.
- Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan to inaugurate a memorial for poet G. Sankara Kurup set up in Kochi today.
- Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will inaugurate the new international exhibition centre in Kakkanad, Kochi today.
