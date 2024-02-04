February 04, 2024 09:00 am | Updated 09:00 am IST

Here are the important developments in Kerala to watch out for today

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge will kick off the party’s campaign for the Parliament elections in Kerala by addressing a public meeting at Thekkinkad Maidan, Thrissur this evening. Earlier in the day, KPCC and AICC office bearers will participate in a meeting of the Congress state election committee, ahead of the State-wide rally starting from Kasaragod on Friday. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan to inaugurate a memorial for poet G. Sankara Kurup set up in Kochi today. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will inaugurate the new international exhibition centre in Kakkanad, Kochi today.

