February 02, 2024 09:29 am | Updated 09:29 am IST

Government to move resolution in Assembly accusing the Centre of undermining the federal system by choking the State government of funds. Economic review to be tabled in the House today, ahead of the State budget. Opposition UDF to move adjournment motion on the probe initiated by the Serious Fraud Investigation Office into the alleged illegal financial transactions between Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan’s daughter T. Veena and the Cochin Minerals and Rutile Ltd. CPI(M) State secretariat meeting will be held today in Thiruvananthapuram. The meeting is likely to discuss the preparations for the protest to be led by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan in new Delhi against the Centre, alleging that the state government was being deprived of funds. The Kerala High Court will to consider a petition filed by Aloshious Xavier, President, KSU seeking a judicial inquiry into the stampede deaths that happened at Cochin University of Science and Technology Campus in November 2023. Multi-crore SIS Bank investment fraud in Kozhikode: City police arrest prime suspect who was the CEO of the firm. Probe underway to nab four more director board members. ‘She Cycling’, a nationwide campaign for bicycle literacy among women is on under the aegis of BYCS, an Amsterdam-based global NGO supporting community-led urban change through cycling. The Forest department has sounded an alert after a radio- collared wild elephant strayed into human habitat in Mananthavady, Wayanad. Police and Forest officials have rushed to the spot to track the animal that is believed to have come across the border from the forest in Karnataka.

