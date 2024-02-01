February 01, 2024 09:16 am | Updated 09:16 am IST

Here are the important developments in Kerala to watch out for today

A petition filed by former Finance Minister Thomas Isaac challenging the fresh summons issued by the Enforcement Directorate in connection with the investigation into the issue of Masala bonds by KIIFB is to come up before the Kerala High Court today. Patriarch Ignatius Aphrem II, head of the Jacobite Syrian Orthodox Church, will reach Wayanad today evening as part of his 20-day visit to the country. Kozhikode Additional Sessions Court (POCSO cases) to pronounce its verdict today in the case of filicide, where a mother was accused of murdering her child during witchcraft. LDF Wayanad district committee to take out march to the Forest headquarters in Thiruvananthapuram today demanding a Forest Tribunal to decide on compensation for victims of wild animal attacks and implementation of a master plan for a permanent solution to the human-animal conflict in forest fringe areas, among other things. CPI(M) state secretary MV Govindan to inaugurate march.

