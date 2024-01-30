Here are the important developments in Kerala to watch out for today
- Kerala Assembly: Second day of the discussion on the motion of thanks to the Governor’s address.
- Kerala High Court to consider writ petitions seeking to impose restrictions on online reviews of films.
- Mavelikara Additional District Sessions Court-I to pronounce the quantum of punishment today for 15 convicts found guilty in the murder of BJP leader Ranjith Sreenivas.
- CPI(M) Central committee meeting concludes today in Thiruvananthapuram. Party general secretary Sitaram Yechury to brief the media about the decisions.
- Centre for Indian Migrant Studies to hold a one-day convention today in Kochi on the employment of about 14 lakh Malayali migrants who returned home during the COVID-19 pandemic.
- EMS Study and Research Centre organised a talk by economist Prabhat Patnaik on VI Lenin at Town Hall, Kochi today.
- Forum for Democracy and Communal Amity to present the Justice V.R. Krishna Iyer Award for protection of democracy to Teesta Setalvad in Kochi today.
- Kottakkal Arya Vaidya Sala celebrates its 80th Founder’s Day today. Kerala Kalamandalam Chancellor Mallika Sarabhai to inaugurate the celebrations.
- Calicut Chamber of Commerce and Industry to launch protest against the high airfare for Hajj pilgrimage from Kozhikode.
- The Kerala Muslim Jamat to take out a march to the Calicut International Airport at Karipur in protest against increasing of flight fare for Hajis choosing Karipur as their embarkation point.
