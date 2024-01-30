January 30, 2024 08:55 am | Updated 08:55 am IST

Here are the important developments in Kerala to watch out for today

Kerala Assembly: Second day of the discussion on the motion of thanks to the Governor’s address. Kerala High Court to consider writ petitions seeking to impose restrictions on online reviews of films. Mavelikara Additional District Sessions Court-I to pronounce the quantum of punishment today for 15 convicts found guilty in the murder of BJP leader Ranjith Sreenivas. CPI(M) Central committee meeting concludes today in Thiruvananthapuram. Party general secretary Sitaram Yechury to brief the media about the decisions. Centre for Indian Migrant Studies to hold a one-day convention today in Kochi on the employment of about 14 lakh Malayali migrants who returned home during the COVID-19 pandemic. EMS Study and Research Centre organised a talk by economist Prabhat Patnaik on VI Lenin at Town Hall, Kochi today. Forum for Democracy and Communal Amity to present the Justice V.R. Krishna Iyer Award for protection of democracy to Teesta Setalvad in Kochi today. Kottakkal Arya Vaidya Sala celebrates its 80th Founder’s Day today. Kerala Kalamandalam Chancellor Mallika Sarabhai to inaugurate the celebrations. Calicut Chamber of Commerce and Industry to launch protest against the high airfare for Hajj pilgrimage from Kozhikode. The Kerala Muslim Jamat to take out a march to the Calicut International Airport at Karipur in protest against increasing of flight fare for Hajis choosing Karipur as their embarkation point.

