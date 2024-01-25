Here are the important developments in Kerala to watch out for today
- Budget session of Kerala Assembly begins today with Governor’s policy address.
- A petition by the Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board (KIIFB) challenging the summons issued by the Enforcement Directorate in a case registered in connection with the floating of masala bonds to come up before Kerala High Court today.
- Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan to release biography of the late Kerala Congress leader KM Mani at a function to be held in Thiruvananthapuram today evening.
- The Congress-led United Democratic Front will begin seat-sharing talks between coalition partners today.
- Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan to present CM’s awards for outstanding students in Thiruvananthapuram today.
